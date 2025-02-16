Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 909,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCB. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CGCB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.