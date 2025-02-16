Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

CCIF opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCIF

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 18,079 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $144,993.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,471.16. This trade represents a 147.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.