Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RENE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,200. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 790,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 258,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 594,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 13, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

