CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.