CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.55 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 188.15 ($2.37). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 186.94 ($2.35), with a volume of 286,574 shares traded.
CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.80. The company has a market capitalization of £251.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14.
CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 95.50%.
CC Japan Income & Growth Increases Dividend
CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile
The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.
