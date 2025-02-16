Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 807 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

