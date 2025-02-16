Centerpoint Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $42.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

