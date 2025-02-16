Centerpoint Advisory Group Buys Shares of 13,039 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after buying an additional 989,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 837,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182,844 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,798,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.89 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

