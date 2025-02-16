Centerpoint Advisory Group Buys Shares of 40,703 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

