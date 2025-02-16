Centerpoint Advisory Group Invests $1.15 Million in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUS opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $678.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

