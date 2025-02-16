Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,811 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

