Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 436,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $208.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $215.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

