Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,243 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after acquiring an additional 319,335 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $40,154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average of $146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

