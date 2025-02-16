China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 13,774,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 39,381,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

About China Liberal Education

(Get Free Report)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.