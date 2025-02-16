Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and traded as low as $24.15. Chorus shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

Chorus Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

