Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Decreased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $874,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,422 shares of company stock worth $11,424,351. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.