Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 184.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Citigroup stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

