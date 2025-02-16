Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Holdings Increased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 978,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,531 shares during the quarter. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF makes up about 16.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $33,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

