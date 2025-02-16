Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 55,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,023,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $75,948,000 after purchasing an additional 316,320 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

