Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $294,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $600.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $495.94 and a 1-year high of $613.93. The company has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

