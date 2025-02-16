Compton Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Compton Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,178 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,884.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 248,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,993,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

PNC stock opened at $193.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $191.02. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total value of $255,827.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,200,741.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,730,549. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

