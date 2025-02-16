Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,592 shares during the period. Penumbra accounts for 1.0% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $144,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Penumbra Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $267.83 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average of $224.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.36.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra
Penumbra Profile
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Penumbra
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.