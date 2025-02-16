Congress Asset Management Co. Has $58.10 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $58,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 70.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 649,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $108.14 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.