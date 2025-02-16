Congress Asset Management Co. Has $58.10 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $58,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 70.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 649,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $108.14 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.96.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
