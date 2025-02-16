Congress Asset Management Co. Makes New $48.85 Million Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 639,413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primoris Services from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRIM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,235.64. This trade represents a 7.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.