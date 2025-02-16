Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 17,276 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $156,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $323.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

