ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ CNOBP opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $23.42.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
