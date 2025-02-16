ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ CNOBP opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

