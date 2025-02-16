Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.