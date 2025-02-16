Contrasting Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 4 6 1 2.73

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Selective Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $98.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $51.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.18%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $4.86 billion 1.03 $207.00 million $3.22 25.51 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $885.97 million 2.26 $85.98 million $3.28 15.20

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 4.26% 7.33% 1.62% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57%

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Selective Insurance Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products. The company also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities, short-term investments, and alternative investments, and other investments. It offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.