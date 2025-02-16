Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Cooper-Standard Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of CPS stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.78. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
