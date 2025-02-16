Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.78. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 110.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

