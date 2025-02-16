Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after buying an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 617.3% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 93,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

STZ opened at $162.69 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

