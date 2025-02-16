Copperleaf Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 126.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Salesforce by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.63.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $325.49 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total transaction of $249,995,253.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock worth $384,366,700. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.