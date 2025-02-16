Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 117,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $969.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $922.35.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

