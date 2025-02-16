Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 595,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,802,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Coursera by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Coursera by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

