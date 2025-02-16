CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.80 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 52.60 ($0.66). CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.65), with a volume of 700,430 shares changing hands.
CQS New City High Yield Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.
CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 4.50 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CQS New City High Yield had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 88.30%.
CQS New City High Yield Dividend Announcement
About CQS New City High Yield
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks.
Featured Stories
