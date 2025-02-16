Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

In related news, insider Laura A. Defelice bought 56,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $120,986.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,970.89. This trade represents a 576.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

