Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.