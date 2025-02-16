Critical Contrast: Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) versus Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5.15, indicating that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A Keppel REIT $173.57 million 12.51 $125.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Keppel REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safe and Green Development and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Keppel REIT 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Keppel REIT beats Safe and Green Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

