Critical Contrast: Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) & Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Super Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 2.25% 15.40% 9.01% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.1% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super Group and Clover Leaf Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Group and Clover Leaf Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion 2.66 -$11.42 million $0.06 138.61 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.22

Clover Leaf Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super Group. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Super Group beats Clover Leaf Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

