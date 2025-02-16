CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $442.87 and last traded at $452.28. 976,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,070,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.24.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,375,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

