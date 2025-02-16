Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

