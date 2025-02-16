Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

