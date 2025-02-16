Csenge Advisory Group Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Creative Planning increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

