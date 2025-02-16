Csenge Advisory Group Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

