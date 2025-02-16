Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 91,095 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 769,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,095 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 155,063 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,028 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

