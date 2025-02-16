Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,906 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises 1.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $34,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

