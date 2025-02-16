Csenge Advisory Group Sells 15,182 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

