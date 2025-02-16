CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,361,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,651,997,000 after purchasing an additional 461,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,208,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $767,681,000 after purchasing an additional 304,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

