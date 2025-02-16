Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 31,469,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 38,890,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 89.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 440,921 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305,332 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 78.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 499.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,127,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,790 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.