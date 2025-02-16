DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $105,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

