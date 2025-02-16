Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering**LENEXA, KS, February 13, 2025 – Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY) has disclosed the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering with anticipated gross

*

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Digital Ally’s 8K filing here.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

