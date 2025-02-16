Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $27.21 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $612.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

